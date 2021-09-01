Cancel
Centralia, WA

Centralia College Names New Director of the Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
Monica Brummer is pictured in this photograph provided by Centralia College.

Monica Brummer has been named the new director of the Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy at Centralia College.

Brummer brings more than 14 years of higher education work experience and more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience to the center. She coordinated the first joint communications efforts for all of Washington state’s Centers of Excellence and assisted with communications projects for Tacoma Power and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power and Energy Society’s Smart Village, a humanitarian organization that brings energy solutions to the world’s poorest communities.

Brummer is no stranger to the college or the Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy. She most recently served the college as the director of the Student Job Center and previously worked for the center as a communications specialist. In this role, she wrote and edited the center’s publications, orchestrated events tied to Careers in Energy Week and assisted students with building the energy lab within the college’s Kiser Natural Outdoor Learning Lab.

“Clean energy is quickly changing throughout our state,” Brummer said. “It’s emerging as new technology in electricity generation, new tools in power distribution and cleaner resources for transportation. As these changes occur, our workforce will need to acquire new skills.”

Brummer’s primary goal is to increase awareness of careers in energy across the state. There are careers for people with all skills and abilities.

“Even though energy supports all industries, it’s one industry that tends to be forgotten. It’s filled with high-paying jobs that really make a difference,” she added. “It’s an exciting time to be involved.”

Brummer has also assisted in the management of Lewis County’s largest health club, Thorbecke’s FitLife Centers, served as the first volunteer coordinator for Centralia Police Department and directed a three-year $750,000 U.S. Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Center grant in Lake Quinault. Her experience also includes leading international marketing efforts within Travel Portland and developing national campaigns for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Brummer has a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Oregon State University. She has served on local committees, such as Centralia College’s Sustainability Committee, Lewis County Community Trails and Ride the Willapa.

In 2004-05, the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges selected 10 Washington State Centers of Excellence to drive economic development for the state’s leading industries. At Centralia College, the Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy provides strategic coordination for the energy industry’s skilled workforce in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Utah.

