Lewis County, WA

Lewis County Volunteers Sought by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington Executive Director Jeff Engle is pictured with his two Littles: Lee, who has been matched with Jeff for nine years, and Camren, who has just been matched with Jeff for a few months.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington is seeking Lewis County volunteers who want to mentor youth in their community.

The program pairs kids with local adults of the same gender.

Moriah Candler, the organization’s program director, says it has been a struggle to find adult men willing to mentor. This means some boys who sign up either wait years before finding their “big brother” or they age out of the program.

Being a mentor is pretty simple, Candler says. Activities might include going to a park to play catch or touring a college campus. The program highly encourages all activities to take place in public to encourage safety and community involvement.

Adults getting involved are also background-checked and screened. Volunteers are not expected to fill the role of a guardian; they don’t have to pick up the youth from school or help them with their homework.

One major focus of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to minimize risk factors in the youth’s life. The organization currently partners with the Centralia Prevention Coalition to reduce youth substance use.

“Studies have shown that just having one caring person in the life of a youth increases their ability to hit some of those good success markers and each additional caring adult actually increases the ability to reach their goals exponentially,” Candler said.

In Lewis County, there are no site-based events where multiple big-little pairs meet up, because there are fewer total volunteers. For boys signing up in the area, the wait time for receiving a mentor is sitting around three to four years.

To those reluctant to sign up, Candler would say there are many different ways to get involved. Through a “couples match,” an adult and their partner or friend could sign up as one mentorship pair. One pair was even made up of a woman and her older daughter.

Donations to the free program are also accepted.

“A lot of mentors have said they get more out of the mentoring relationship than the youth does because of how much joy the youth bring into the partnership,” she said. "One of our mentors said, 'It's an honor to be accepted into the life of somebody and to become an important person to them.’ And she was matched with her youth for 10 years. They graduated out of our program and they’re still in touch with each other.”

Candler said she would encourage any person of any background to sign up to volunteer and that more youth lately have been hoping to pick from a list of diverse mentors with more representation.

Otherwise, she said the questions kids ask about their mentors aren’t too grueling. Usually they want to know their mentor’s favorite color, or if the mentor has a dog.

“These kids just want someone to go hang out with,” Candler said. “When we break it down that way, it doesn’t seem like such an insurmountable task.”

For more information, visit swwabigs.org.

