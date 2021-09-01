Cancel
Centralia, WA

Loved Ones Remember Those Lost to Overdoses at Centralia Event

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
 4 days ago
Christine Semanko, regional substance use disorder clinical supervisor at Community Integrated Health Services, smiles while holding balloons attendees of a Tuesday event at Riverside Park in Centralia used to honor loved ones who have died as a result of overdoses.

At least 57 people attended an overdose awareness event Tuesday at Centralia’s Riverside Park.

The event was hosted by Gather Church and Community Integrated Health Services (CIHS) of Lewis County. But for Christine Semanko, regional substance use disorder (SUD) clinical supervisor at CIHS, it would have been a success even if just one person came.

Several vendors came out to provide resources for those suffering from SUD and to distribute naloxone, a life-saving drug administered to people during opioid overdoses usually sold under the brand name “Narcan.”

Gather Church Pastor Cole Meckle said he’s seen some pushback to the distribution of naloxone, with some saying access to the drug may encourage opioid use because it could eliminate the fear of death.

Meckle counters that the best way to guide someone to recovery will always be through hope, not fear.

One speaker named Rachel talked about her path to recovery at Tuesday’s event, stating that at her lowest point, she felt there was nothing to live for.

“Hearing Rachel's story today, she wanted to die because she didn't think there was anything worth living for and that's tragic. If every Rachel in this world died, I don't want to even think about that, but this world would be a horrible place,” Meckle said. “A lot of folks who struggle with substance use disorders are just the kindest, gentlest, tender-heartedest folks that you'd ever want to meet in your life. And we need to make sure that we offer pathways for survival. So, having Narcan in our community is essential.”

After a prayer and some speakers, a moment of silence was held for those who have died from overdoses. Biodegradable balloons in the shape of doves were passed out to attendees. Originally, the plan was to do a symbolic balloon release, but organizers opted to just pass them out to negate any possible environmental impacts.

“It's affording folks the opportunity to write their loved one's name that maybe they've lost due to addiction or those ones who are still struggling from addiction. You know, sometimes it's just healing to see it. They're writing inspirational messages and whatnot. We are either keeping them or some have even talked about popping them,” Semanko said.

Meckle and Semanko both expressed a wish to hold the event annually, noting more people may have been there if not for concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

For more on Gather Church and its services, visit gatherchurch.com. For information about CIHS and a list of resources, head to cihealthservices.com.

