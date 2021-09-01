Cancel
Vikings No Long Signing QB Jake Browning To Practice Squad

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Tomasson reports the Vikings are no longer planning on signing QB Jake Browning to their practice squad. Instead, Tomasson says Minnesota plans to pursue recently released QB Sean Mannion as a veteran backup. According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings plan to re-sign QB Jake Browning to the practice squad.

