Titans Contine to Roll; Down Olmsted Falls 191 – 229

The Berea-Midpark girls golf team continued its hot streak to the first half of the season Wednesday afternoon, defeating Olmsted Falls 191-229 at Seneca Golf Course. Leading the way for the Titans was Ella Powell who finished the afternoon with a 43. Kaitlyn Carlson was one off Powell with her round of 44 while Kailee Carlson finished with a 51. Rounding out the scoring for the Orange and Blue was Jessi Crossen who finished her nine holes with a score of 53.