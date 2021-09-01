Kachemak Gardener: Keep the garden parties going

September got here in a hurry. There is much to do, and I made a stab at some of it this past week. The perennial beds have my attention. The panic purchases I made this spring are interesting, and I’m looking forward to seeing if they make it through whatever this winter has to oﬀer. The three dwarf Joe Pye Weed that I put in front of the delphiniums are completely overwhelmed by the filipendula Kehome. So not only did I burn up the credit card in my panic and haste, I also made some unfortunate decisions. So be it. If Joe Pye makes it come spring, it will be moved to a more appropriate location, but do I even want it? There, I have lots to answer for, and there is more out there than just Joe.