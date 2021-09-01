Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmer, TX

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL CITY OF WILMER, TX REQUEST FOR A ZONING CHANGE PROPERTY BEING A 27.095 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE JOHN CHAPMAN SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 379

Ellis County Press
 5 days ago

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. In accordance with Chapter 211 of the Texas Local Government Code, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council of the City of Wilmer, Texas will hold public hearings to consider a request for a zoning change in accordance with Zoning Ordinance (Ord. No. 12.6.88) to rezone the subject property from Single-Family (SF-1) to Light Industrial (I-1) District. Generally located north of Beltline Rd. and approximately 1,200 feet east of Sunrise Rd.

www.elliscountypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Ellis County, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Ellis County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Wilmer, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ellis County Press#Single Family#Light Industrial#The Wilmer City Council#Tlgc#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy