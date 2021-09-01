PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL CITY OF WILMER, TX REQUEST FOR A ZONING CHANGE PROPERTY BEING A 27.095 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE JOHN CHAPMAN SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 379
In accordance with Chapter 211 of the Texas Local Government Code, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council of the City of Wilmer, Texas will hold public hearings to consider a request for a zoning change in accordance with Zoning Ordinance (Ord. No. 12.6.88) to rezone the subject property from Single-Family (SF-1) to Light Industrial (I-1) District. Generally located north of Beltline Rd. and approximately 1,200 feet east of Sunrise Rd.
