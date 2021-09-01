PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL CITY OF WILMER, TX REQUEST FOR A ZONING CHANGE PROPERTY BEING A 27.095 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE JOHN CHAPMAN SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 379

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. In accordance with Chapter 211 of the Texas Local Government Code, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council of the City of Wilmer, Texas will hold public hearings to consider a request for a zoning change in accordance with Zoning Ordinance (Ord. No. 12.6.88) to rezone the subject property from Single-Family (SF-1) to Light Industrial (I-1) District. Generally located north of Beltline Rd. and approximately 1,200 feet east of Sunrise Rd.