Issa Rae Talks to the Voice in Her Head in ‘Insecure’ Final Season Trailer

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
After teasing the fifth and final season of Insecure earlier this month, HBO has shared the first full trailer for Issa Rae ’s comedy series before its return in October:

“I just wanna be drama free and happy,” Rae’s character, Issa Dee, tells herself in the minute-long clip. Her double appears in the mirror, suggesting, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done.” Rae replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!”

HBO announced the hit series’ fifth season would be its last back in January . The show, which was developed out of Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl , which recently earned eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season.

“It’s not enough to start things,” Rae told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story . “These businesses and all these things that I’m touching still have to be great. Anybody can do this, but can they do it well? What I’m trying to prove is that I can do it well.”

