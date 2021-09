WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday announced a series of actions it is taking as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to create, preserve, and sell nearly 100,000 additional affordable homes for homeowners and renters across the country over the next three years. As Congress and President Biden work toward the historic housing investment in the Build Back Better agenda, HUD is acting in its administrative capacity to unlock and create affordable housing supply for lower-income segments of the market.