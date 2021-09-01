Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Geologists propose theory about a famous asteroid

By Alan Flurry
uga.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe asteroid Vesta is the second largest asteroid in our solar system. With a diameter of about 330 miles, it orbits the sun between the planets Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids have long played a part in building popular fascination with space. “Marooned off Vesta” was the first story published by American writer Isaac Asimov, the third story he wrote, appearing in the March 1939 issue of the science fiction magazine Amazing Stories.

www.franklin.uga.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Space Science#Other Space#Geologists#Vesta#American#Amazing Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Ninth Planet Is Lurking in Our Solar System. And We Finally Know Where It Is

We might be edging closer to a full deck of planets, again. Our solar system has had just eight known planets since Pluto was demoted, but evidence pointing to another contender for Planet Nine status has furrowed astronomers' brows for years, suspecting that it's out there, lurking in the edges of our solar system. But we may have finally pinned down the precise trajectory of the missing cosmic body, according to a recent study shared on a preprint server.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
AstronomyKCTV 5

WOW! NASA releases video showing panoramic view of Mars

(CNN) – NASA has released a breathtaking panorama video of Mars!. NASA reports its Curiosity Rover took 129 individual images while it traveled up the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The detailed compilation shows at 360-degree view of part of the red plant’s Gale Crater, including Rafael Navarro Mountain – named in honor of a late NASA scientist.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
Technologydailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could There Be More Than One Dimension of Time?

It has long been proposed that when our universe came to fruition, three dimensions of space and one dimension of time sprang forth from the big bang: the event that made everything we see around us - from the hydrogen and helium that fuse to make stars and help planets coalesce, to black holes and galaxies, and even our own existences - possible,
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Scientists Might Have Discovered Habitable Ocean Planets

Life on other planets is a subject that has puzzled scientists for many decades. It is very possible that there is life beyond Terra, but the evidence just didn’t make its appearance yet. However, on August 26, 2021, a team of astronomers revealed said that they’d found a new type...
WorldPosted by
Space.com

Wild satellite view shows near-collision of giant A-74 iceberg in Antarctica

An iceberg 20 times the size of Manhattan careened dangerously close to its parent ice shelf in Antarctica, a series of satellite photos show. The iceberg, called A-74, calved from Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf earlier this year and has been sticking close to the shelf for six months due to ocean currents, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA). A strong east wind in early August then pushed A-74 into a near-collision that came close to spawning a still-more-massive iceberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy