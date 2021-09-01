Constitutional Carry is Now Legal In Texas, Here’s Where You Can’t Take Your Firearm

There's a few new laws on the book today, oddly enough 666 of them. I'm not 100% sure the significance of that but one of those is constitutional carry. which basically means that Texans aged 21 and up can now openly carry across the lone star state if they are legally able to do so. But before you holster up there's a few things you should know. While the state law is pretty clear on what you can do. There's still a few situations where you could get in trouble.