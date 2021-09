Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.” “We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading — as you see them,” Twitter’s Safety team said. “Starting today, some people in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet...