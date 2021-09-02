PVAMU students participate in food-energy-water-systems undergraduate research experience at UT Austin
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 2, 2021) – Two Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) undergraduate students recently participated in a research experience sponsored by the National Science Foundation. Biology major and Honors Program students Emily Irikannu and Ehiguese Obiomon spent three weeks at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) as fellows of the Nexus of Food-Energy-Water-Systems (FEWS) Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU).www.pvamu.edu
Comments / 0