Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Reinstated by Cubs
Alzolay (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Alzolay has pitched exclusively as a starter to begin the year, but he'll move to a bullpen role in an attempt to manage his workload during the final month of the season. The 26-year-old missed just over two weeks due to a left hamstring strain but made a relief appearance at Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 25 and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in two innings.www.cbssports.com
