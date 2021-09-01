Cancel
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Reinstated by Cubs

 4 days ago

Alzolay (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Alzolay has pitched exclusively as a starter to begin the year, but he'll move to a bullpen role in an attempt to manage his workload during the final month of the season. The 26-year-old missed just over two weeks due to a left hamstring strain but made a relief appearance at Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 25 and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in two innings.

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Cubs Roster Moves: Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples Activated Off the Injured List

There’s some good news for your hump day. Just as rosters expanded from 26 to 28, the Cubs have activated a couple of arms, Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples. Maples has been on the injured list since July 28th … with a blister, though it’s worth pointing out that he also five walks and 3 HBPs in the 3.0 innings he completed spanning five appearances just before hitting the IL. I’m sure he really did have a blister, but that one always felt a little more like an opportunity to get a break and reset at a very difficult time. Maples, 29, is out of options and could very well be staring at his final month with the Chicago Cubs unless things somehow go exceedingly – indeed, unexpectedly, well. For however much talent he has, he was just never able to harness it all at once.
Cub Tracks throws it in park

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. If you can’t win with the Professor on the mound, something isn’t right. Even Kyle Hendricks needs runs. He’ll get a no-decision. Michael Hermosillo made sure Kyle didn’t get tagged with the loss. Rafael Ortega gave the Cubs...
Alzolay headed to Iowa for rehab assignment; Cubs rained out

Adbert Alzolay will do a rehab assignment in Iowa on Wednesday, according to Cubs manager David Ross. Alzolay has been on the injured list since Aug. 14 with a left hamstring strain. "Adbert's going to throw a couple innings tomorrow in Iowa," Ross said Tuesday at Wrigley Field. "He's going...
Cubs-Rockies Postponed Tuesday

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies is postponed because of inclement weather in the Chicago area. https://twitter.com/PWSullivan/status/1430317237852852225. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. Chicago will look to keep the...
Adbert Alzolay Will Start a Rehab Assignment Tomorrow at Iowa

The Cubs’ rotation has been on a constant state of flux dating back to even before the Trade Deadline, but at present, it includes Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies, Adrian Sampson, Alec Mills, Justin Steele, and Keegan Thompson. That’s six guys, and there could be a seventh coming along in a couple turns.
Alzolay nearing return to Cubs with rehab start

The next step in Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay's recovery from a hamstring injury is a trip to Des Moines. Alzolay will make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Cubs manager David Ross said Alzolay will throw two innings. "We'll assess from there and make sure everything comes out...
Cubs, Rockies split doubleheader

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs, 13-10, on Wednesday night and split a doubleheader that featured almost as many innings as a pre-pandemic twinbill.
Cub Tracks’ in times of trouble

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Crosstown series began Friday. Keegan Thompson vs Dallas Keuchel. The Cubs tortured Keuchel for an inning and a half and then he got an early shower. Thompson pitched into and out of a jam in the first, showing...
Yasmani Grandal, White Sox out-slug Royals

Yasmani Grandal was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox out-slugged the Kansas City Royals for a 10-7 victory Saturday night. Luis Robert had four hits, including a homer. Salvador Perez had two home runs and five RBIs for the Royals. Craig Kimbrel (3-4)...
Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Goes Back to the Bench

With wins over the Cubs on Friday and Saturday afternoon, the Royals have already won this series. But they’re looking to complete the sweep today. Alec Mills will go for Chicago and the right-hander Carlos Hernández is pitching for Kansas City. Here’s David Ross’ lineup in the finale. Chicago Cubs...
Rox-Cubs postponed; doubleheader Wed.

CHICAGO -- The Cubs will get to savor Monday night's walk-off win a little longer. A heavy downpour at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night washed away the planned contest against the Rockies. The postponement of the second tilt of this three-game series is scheduled to be made up as part...
Know Your Enemy: Chicago Cubs

After a quick pit stop in Tampa and Toronto, the White Sox are back home on the South Side for the next edition of the “Crosstown Classic” or whatever name advertisers have decided on this year. The Cubs are so broke, they still didn’t get pants for Clark. Last time.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not dealing with setback

Hoerner was confirmed to have not re-injured his oblique Monday and will resume baseball activities soon, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner has missed nearly a month with an oblique strain. He was pulled from his first rehab game Sunday, though the Cubs called his removal precautionary, and it turns out that he didn't actually suffer a significant setback. He should resume a rehab assignment soon, though exactly when remains unclear. The rebuilding Cubs have no need to rush him, as they're likely primarily concerned with his long-term health given their place in the standings.

