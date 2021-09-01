Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Reinstated by Cubs

There’s some good news for your hump day. Just as rosters expanded from 26 to 28, the Cubs have activated a couple of arms, Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples. Maples has been on the injured list since July 28th … with a blister, though it’s worth pointing out that he also five walks and 3 HBPs in the 3.0 innings he completed spanning five appearances just before hitting the IL. I’m sure he really did have a blister, but that one always felt a little more like an opportunity to get a break and reset at a very difficult time. Maples, 29, is out of options and could very well be staring at his final month with the Chicago Cubs unless things somehow go exceedingly – indeed, unexpectedly, well. For however much talent he has, he was just never able to harness it all at once.