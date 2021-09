Dorothy May Gregory died of a cardiac arrest at her home in West Tisbury on August 18. She was 76. She was born in Fort Covington, N.Y. on June 6, 1945. Her parents had met on the Queen Elizabeth II, heading to war in Europe. She was named for her mother, who served as a nurse. Her father worked with the Veteran’s Administration and oversaw his chicken farm. She grew up the eldest of seven children in Peru, N.Y.