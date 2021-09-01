Cancel
Vero Beach, FL

Mary Jane (MJ) Vance Grant, 77

vineyardgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Jane (MJ) Vance Grant, of Edgartown and Vero Beach, Fla. died peacefully at her home in Florida on August 20 with her daughter by her side. She was 77. She was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio. She moved to New York city literally 45 minutes after graduating from Ohio State University. She loved her career in fashion as a buyer for Bloomingdale’s until her parents convinced her to move to Boca Raton to open a luxury children’s boutique.

vineyardgazette.com

