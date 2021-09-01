Worried about type of discharge from navy over refusal of covid vaccine.
So I've been in the navy for a little over a year. I don't want to take the vaccine despite my chain of command mandating it. I know that I will be separated for not taking it. What I am worried about is what type of discharge will I get. While I don't want to take a vaccine that has been in development for little over a year, I also don't want to ruin my life by getting a dishonorable/Bad conduct discharge. What are the chances I will get such a discharge?avvo.com
Comments / 0