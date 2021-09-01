Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor’s Mason Jar Cafe Tells Rude Customers ‘Enough is Enough’

By Benson
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 5 days ago
The old saying is "The customer is always right." Tell that to someone who works with customers, and chances are you will get an earful of a rebuttal to that saying. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor seems like an ideal place for a foodie to enjoy either breakfast or lunch. Looking at the menu on their website, it's a establishment well above a basic "hash and dash" diner. And it, like many restaurants, has been through trying times getting through the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many, in many ways, and certainly there's a lot of anger and frustration in the general public.

