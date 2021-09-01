Cancel
Allegany County, MD

We must all do our part by getting the vaccine

Cumberland Times-News
 5 days ago

We must all do our part by getting the COVID vaccine. We have a serious health issue in the county, with only less than 42% vaccinated against the coronavirus (Source: Allegany County Health Department. “As of Aug. 17, 41.5% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 60.3% of all Marylanders.”)

Centre County, PAState College

Centre Care Requiring All Staff to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19

Centre Care will require all staff at the College Township nursing facility to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 5, according to a statement from its nonprofit board. The mandate comes after an announcement by President Joe Biden in August that nursing home employees nationwide would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for facilities to continue receiving Medicaid and Medicare funds.
Q106.5

COVID-19 Vaccine is Now Required of All Maine Healthcare Workers

Governor Janet Mills is now requiring that all Maine healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate does not come as a surprise to healthcare workers after Mills announced earlier this week that her administration was seriously considering making it a requirement. The decision follows outbreaks of COVID-19 in two Maine hospitals among staff members. Healthcare workers will now have to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the next five weeks.
CBS News

VA says 245,000 more workers must get COVID vaccine to keep their jobs

The Department of Veterans Affairs was the first federal agency to require health care employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and now it's expanding who will need to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday that the VA is extending that requirement to cover a wider range of workers and volunteers at VA health facilities.
Syracuse, NYuticaphoenix.net

All new Syracuse city employees must be vaccinated

Syracuse will require all new city employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, and existing city workers must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for the virus, Mayor Ben Walsh announced Friday afternoon. The new policy is effective beginning Sept. 7. It states that vaccines are proven to protect against serious...
Public HealthChicago Sun-Times

Hospitals must take the lead on vaccine mandates

Thank you so much, Maudlyne Ihejirika, for your excellent articles last week about local health care systems that are not mandating that employees get vaccinated. I share the outrage you felt when you were not told that an employee who would be in close contact with you was not vaccinated. I’m glad that after your article, NorthShore Health is now mandating vaccines.
EducationCumberland Times-News

Medicare beneficiaries should have home care option

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home health has become increasingly important for America’s Medicare beneficiaries. Upon being released from the hospital, many older Americans prefer to continue recovering in the comfort of their own homes. To help meet the growing demand for home-based care options, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and...
Chicago Defender

Op-Ed: If We don’t get Vaccinated, Racism Wins and Families Suffer

For over a year, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen disproportionately on the Black community, with African Americans having a high percentage of coronavirus infections and deaths. There is a clear way to battle the virus and move forward from the pandemic through the use of safe and effective vaccines, but many of us in the Black community are hesitant to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, even though it greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. I can understand why, but our unexamined fear will only prevent us from protecting ourselves.
Portsmouth, NHUnion Leader

Tim Jones, John Skevington & Dean Carucci: Do your part, get vaccinated

FRISBIE MEMORIAL Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital want you to be protected from the delta variant. The heroes on our health care teams have been fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic for 18 long months and we are so grateful for all of our dedicated staff and providers who have been here 24/7 for our communities. The decrease in cases we saw this spring and summer provided a necessary reprieve, but now, with the arrival of the delta variant, we are witnessing another surge.
PharmaceuticalsDallas News

The price of going unvaccinated is rising. Will that persuade more people to get the jab?

If the health risks of COVID-19 aren’t enough to drive more people to get vaccinated, what about the cost of treatment — or even health insurance?. In June and July, the estimated costs for treating unvaccinated patients hospitalized for COVID were at least $2.3 billion, according to a recent report by researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation. In Texas, the total probably surpassed $280 million, although researchers acknowledge the actual burden was probably higher in the state and country.
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?

Daniel Wikler is the Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Ethics and Population Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He was the World Health Organization's first staff ethicist. Two patients need urgent care. The first was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest opportunity and has complied...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

Health care workers now mandated to get vaccinated or tested weekly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was less than a month ago that Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, said he had a menu of options for COVID-19 mitigation strategies. On Thursday, Aug. 26, he ordered his next course. Gov. Pritzker is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers across Illinois...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.

