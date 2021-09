“Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations.”. I understand it is the singular mission that Jesus gives to anyone that chooses to follow him. But, why is it great?. If we aren’t careful, we can simply see these words from Jesus as a command to be obeyed. If that’s all it was from the mouth of our King, then that would be enough. But the Bible gives us more context as to why these words, in particular, are given as the directive of his church and the commission of his disciples. To see it, we need to zoom out from Matthew 28 and see the sweeping scope of God’s redemptive plan, and then ask how this command fits into God’s plan.