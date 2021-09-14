Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Ruby's Website Ruby is a beautiful 2-year old Siberian Husky with a fun-loving personality. She is affectionate and eager to please. If you're looking for a furry companion to keep up with you on long walks, jogs, or hikes, Ruby would be a great fit! She also enjoys playtime with other friendly dogs and is a favorite at the shelter. Ruby is spayed, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $200. To schedule a meet and greet with this lovely girl, call (559) 299-6364 or visit www.animalcompassionteam.org. ------ For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact: Animal Compassion Team (ACT) 2789 S. Orange Avenue Fresno, CA 93725 (559) 299-6364 AnimalCompassionTeam.com Fresno Humane Animal Services 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 (559) 600-PETS (7387) FresnoHumane.org
