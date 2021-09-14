Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Ruby is a beautiful 2-year old Siberian Husky with a fun-loving personality. She is affectionate and eager to please. If you're looking for a furry companion to keep up with you on long walks, jogs, or hikes, Ruby would be a great fit! She also enjoys playtime with other friendly dogs and is a favorite at the shelter. Ruby is spayed, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $200. To schedule a meet and greet with this lovely girl, call (559) 299-6364 or visit www.animalcompassionteam.org.

------

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)

2789 S. Orange Avenue

Fresno, CA 93725

(559) 299-6364

Fresno Humane Animal Services

760 W. Nielsen Ave.

Fresno, CA 93706

(559) 600-PETS (7387)