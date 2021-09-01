Oberg Lake Is A Beautiful Lake Nestled In The Minnesota Mountains
Did you know that Minnesota has its own mountain range? Not many people know about them, but the Sawtooth Mountains are a low-lying mountain range in northern Minnesota. It’s not the Rockies or even the Appalachians, but the range has a beauty all its own. One major attraction is nestled in between the sawtooth-shaped hills. It’s a gorgeous lake that looks beautiful in every season and is easy to see via a scenic mountain trail. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever visited Oberg Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains? Let us know what you thought in the comments! And if you know of any other great Minnesota attractions, let us know by filling out our nomination form.
Comments / 0