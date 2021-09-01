Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Oberg Lake Is A Beautiful Lake Nestled In The Minnesota Mountains

By Betsy Rathburn
Posted by 
Only In Minnesota
Only In Minnesota
 5 days ago

Did you know that Minnesota has its own mountain range? Not many people know about them, but the Sawtooth Mountains are a low-lying mountain range in northern Minnesota. It’s not the Rockies or even the Appalachians, but the range has a beauty all its own. One major attraction is nestled in between the sawtooth-shaped hills. It’s a gorgeous lake that looks beautiful in every season and is easy to see via a scenic mountain trail. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJZ9F_0bkhDEcw00
Minnesota's Sawtooth Mountain range is a series of low mountains in the northern part of the state. The tree-covered hills resemble the teeth of a saw. They may not be especially high in elevation, but they're absolutely beautiful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRUxs_0bkhDEcw00
Within the mountains is a beautiful lake, Oberg Lake. The hills rise all around this round lake, creating a beautiful sight for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZ153_0bkhDEcw00
The best way to see Oberg Lake is to follow the Oberg Mountain Trail . The 3-mile trail takes hikers up above the lake, where a magnificent view awaits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWh62_0bkhDEcw00
Oberg Lake is beautiful in all seasons. Follow the trail in the fall for amazing views of northern Minnesota's fall colors. The lake, with the blue sky reflected in it, is nothing short of spectacular.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuNQx_0bkhDEcw00
Winter brings beauty, too. The frozen lake stands out against the trees of the bare landscape. If you bundle up, this winter hike is well worth the effort!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nK7m5_0bkhDEcw00
Oberg Lake isn't the largest or deepest lake in Minnesota. But it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful. Nestled within Minnesota's mountains, it's a hidden gem that will inspire awe in just about anyone who visits.

Have you ever visited Oberg Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains? Let us know what you thought in the comments! And if you know of any other great Minnesota attractions, let us know by filling out our nomination form.

Comments / 0

Only In Minnesota

Only In Minnesota

2K+
Followers
432
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Minnesota is for people who LOVE the land of 1,000 lakes. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Mountain Range#Appalachians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lake has an Unwelcome Visitor

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that another lake has a confirmed invasive species. Zebra mussel larvae were found in Rainy Lake in July. Located along the Minnesota-Canada border, Rainy Lake is partially within Voyageurs National Park. A year ago a single adult zebra mussel was discovered in the lake.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

This Little Lake Superior Cottage In Minnesota Is Steps Away From A Beautiful Agate-Filled Beach

It’s time for a North Shore getaway! Luckily, it’s not hard to find lovely cabins all along the shores of Lake Superior. Today, we’d like to introduce a simple but beautiful cabin that is steps away from a pebble beach. You’ll love watching the sun rise over the lake from your private porch and walking […] The post This Little Lake Superior Cottage In Minnesota Is Steps Away From A Beautiful Agate-Filled Beach appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelFarm and Dairy

Sun sets on family adventure in western US

After traveling for over a week across the western United States, we finally reached our farthest destination, West Glacier, Montana. Along the way, we drove through the Flathead Lake region of the state. The crystal clear waters were mesmerizing and so unlike our lake water in Ohio. When I used...
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

15 Top Camping Spots in Idaho – Photos and Videos

There are few things better in life than a gorgeous, fun, relaxing and successful camping trip in Idaho. With ample mountains, lakes, rivers, trees, streams, fish, hot springs, and clear skies with starry nights, Idaho is the place to be. There are 35 million acres of public land and hundreds of private campgrounds and backcountry campsites to choose from. It will actually be hard to find a camping place that is a bad one. I gathered information, reviews and recommendations from 4 different websites to compile this mighty list. (The Dyrt, RV Share, Idaho.gov, Idaho fish and game and Nomads with a Purpose.) Here are the top rated camping spots that are worth checking out.
Posted by
Abdi Isaaq

Things to do at Leech Lake Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Leech Lake is an excellent choice for your next Minnesota trip. This lake provides a variety of vacation activities, including golf courses, dining, and biking. If you're feeling a little fatigued and seeking a new experience to freshen your brain in here, check out the following information.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

15 Most Beautiful Lakes In The World

In nearly every country, and every continent around the world, lakes or larger bodies of water occur. Whether fresh water, saline, glacial or volcanic lakes provide important ecosystems for a variety of plants and animals around the world. They can be found in high altitudes, or sunk within caves, and in nearly all types of landscapes. No matter where on Earth they occur, one thing is certain- lakes can be some of the most stunning natural occurrences. Here we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the most beautiful lakes in the World.
TravelPosted by
Only In North Dakota

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of it all? Here are 6 great state parks with canoe rentals in North Dakota where you can do exactly that:
Travelwta.org

Emerald Lake via Trout Lake Trailhead

Exploring a verdant canyon on the east side of the Kettle Range, Hoodoo Trail makes a great early-season conditioning hike or introduction to overnighting. The hike up Hoodoo Canyon from Trout Lake to Emerald Lake is a classic, low-elevation Inland Northwest hike through one of the largest remaining low-elevation roadless areas in the Kettle Range. An easy trail with few ups and downs makes the hike suitable for a first-time overnight trip; a sparkling lake—one of the few hike-in lakes in northeast Washington—will coax weary backpackers onward.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Utah

Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground

The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til […] The post Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Finding Minnesota Niagara Cave

It’s a place where you can see weddings and waterfalls -- 200 feet below the surface. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, WCCO visits scenic Niagara Cave in Harmony.
TravelPosted by
Only In Minnesota

A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You

Being that Minnesota has more than 60 state parks, there’s bound to be a hidden gem or two. In the past, we’ve introduced overlooked parks such as Bear Head Lake State Park near Ely or Buffalo River State Park in the northwest. But there are still many other lesser-known state parks that are well worth […] The post A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelsunset.com

These Epic River Floats Are the Most Scenic in the West

What the float! Cruise down these Western Rivers to cool off. One of my first memories of the West is a dreamy river float on the Salt River. My family and I headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, where we took a day trip out to Mesa to spend the day basking and floating in the sun.
Travelnationalgeographic.com

See the best of the West at these family ranches

From Wyoming to Colorado, dude ranches reveal a world of horseback riding, cattle herding, and wide open spaces. The scrubby hills of central Oregon are a landscape you’d expect in Wyoming or Texas, not in a state known for Cascade volcanoes clad in waterfalls and evergreens. But it does feel like a more appropriate place for riding horses behind a boots-and- Stetson cowboy like Brian Anglin.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Michigan’s best moments: 11 things to see and do in the Great Lakes State

Michigan isn’t known as the Great Lakes State for nothing – rightfully so, the state's share of the largest group of freshwater lakes on Earth is well worth a bit of triumphant flag-waving – but its allure is hardly confined to water. From its obvious attractions (Detroit, the Great Lake...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Bad weed year for Minnesota lakes

HOFFMAN, Minn. -- If you drove past Elk Lake in Hoffman this summer, you may have seen an unusual sight: A mechanical harvester out on the water, baling up weeds. "It’s a big barge that floats with a cutter bar and a conveyer belt, like an underwater combine," said operator Troy Friedrich, co-owner of Ottertail-based Aquatic Weed Harvesting.
HobbiesPosted by
AFAR

The Best Beach Camping Spots in the U.S.

Pitch a tent on the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas, and wake up to these views. These waterfront camping sites offer unbeatable sunrise and sunset views. Here’s where you can pitch your tent or drive your camper van right onto the sand—or as close to it as you can get.

Comments / 0

Community Policy