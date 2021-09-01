Oberg Lake Is A Beautiful Lake Nestled In The Minnesota Mountains

Did you know that Minnesota has its own mountain range? Not many people know about them, but the Sawtooth Mountains are a low-lying mountain range in northern Minnesota. It’s not the Rockies or even the Appalachians, but the range has a beauty all its own. One major attraction is nestled in between the sawtooth-shaped hills. It’s a gorgeous lake that looks beautiful in every season and is easy to see via a scenic mountain trail. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Minnesota's Sawtooth Mountain range is a series of low mountains in the northern part of the state. The tree-covered hills resemble the teeth of a saw. They may not be especially high in elevation, but they're absolutely beautiful.

Within the mountains is a beautiful lake, Oberg Lake. The hills rise all around this round lake, creating a beautiful sight for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

The best way to see Oberg Lake is to follow the Oberg Mountain Trail . The 3-mile trail takes hikers up above the lake, where a magnificent view awaits.

Oberg Lake is beautiful in all seasons. Follow the trail in the fall for amazing views of northern Minnesota's fall colors. The lake, with the blue sky reflected in it, is nothing short of spectacular.

Winter brings beauty, too. The frozen lake stands out against the trees of the bare landscape. If you bundle up, this winter hike is well worth the effort!

Oberg Lake isn't the largest or deepest lake in Minnesota. But it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful. Nestled within Minnesota's mountains, it's a hidden gem that will inspire awe in just about anyone who visits.

Have you ever visited Oberg Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains? Let us know what you thought in the comments! And if you know of any other great Minnesota attractions, let us know by filling out our nomination form.