Weko Beach ready for a festive Labor Day weekend
BRIDGMAN — Weko Beach in Bridgman has been a sunny, pleasant place to swim, sunbathe and camp during the summer of 2021. “We had a very successful season, even with the beaches being back open in Indiana and Illinois,” said Bridgman Parks & Recreation Director Sara Ball. “We are still seeing our loyal customers coming in, and the campground has been full every single weekend, and we’re still seeing high volume for the beach lot on weekends.”www.harborcountry-news.com
Comments / 1