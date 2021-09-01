The Card Counter (September 10)

With writer-director Paul Schrader’s fantastic new movie, The Card Counter, opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with Tye Sheridan about making the revenge thriller. In the film, Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, a card counter who lives as anonymously as possible on his travels from casino to casino, content to make just enough to keep going. When he is approached by Circ (Sheridan) to help him seek revenge on a military colonel (Willem Dafoe) that has connections to both of their lives, he takes the young man on the road with him to try and break his obsession with revenge. When a mysterious gambling financier La Linda (Tiffany Haddish) offers to stake him so he can play for higher stakes, Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk and they all set out on the road towards playing in the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. As you can imagine in a film written by Paul Schrader, things go not go as planned.