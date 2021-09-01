The Card Counter (September 10)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleStarring: Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish. Paul Schrader is already one of the most acclaimed screenwriters/directors in history, famously having penned a few of Martin Scorsese’s most critically lauded films, including Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Taxi Driver. In recent years he’s seen a resurgence of popularity with his critically adored 2018 drama First Reformed that saw him earn his first Oscar nomination over his long career. Schrader has returned in both directing and writing capacities with this month’s star-studded The Card Counter. The crime drama centers on ex-military interrogator and gambler William Tell (Oscar Isaac) as he tries to reform an angry young man (Tye Sheridan) with a mutual enemy by going from casino to casino, ultimately hoping to win the World Series of Poker. Expect ruminations on societal troubles, the way violence erodes men, and self-destruction: this is a Paul Schrader film after all. Like Schrader’s other films, The Card Counter looks dark and intense, and a worthy showcase for Oscar Isaac, as well as co-stars Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish (who’s playing off type here in a completely serious role). The Card Counter looks to continue Paul Schrader’s late-career renaissance.

