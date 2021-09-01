Yard Waste Recycling

September Yard Waste Pickup will be the week of September 7th-10th for Gardner residents on their regular trash pickup day. Reminder: Grass clippings and leaves may be placed in paper yard waste bags, loose in open barrels with no lid, or in open cardboard boxes. There is no limit to how many containers or bags of yard waste you can put out. Sticks less than 2 inches thick and up to 3 feet long may be place out in bundles. Yard waste may not include rocks, gravel, sod or dirt. All bundles and containers must weigh less than 50 pounds each.