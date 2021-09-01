Cancel
Environment

Yard Waste Recycling

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSundays, 8am-2pm With colder weather on the horizon, there’s no better time to get your yard clean before the first snowfall of the year and bring all of your yard waste to the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility, free of charge during the fall yard waste drop-off program. Every Sunday throughout September and October, Scott County residents, SMSC employees, and team members can drop off brush, leaves, food scraps, and other organics at the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility—completely free of charge. The yard waste is then processed into compost and wood chips, which the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility will then sell to its customers.

