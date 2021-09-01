Elaine D. Terpenning
Elaine D. Terpenning passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021 at her home in Guntersville, AL at the age of 82. She is survived by three daughters, Terrie Miller (Steve), Sue Williams (Charlie), and Sandra Gunn (Brad); nine grandchildren, Kyle Miller (Sheena), Derek Miller, Courtney Miller (Jaime), Cheney Williams (Luke), Leyton Williams, Lowden Williams, Marina Gunn Martin (Frank), Isabella Gunn, and Noah Gunn; and six great-grandchildren, Alexa Miller, Adyson Miller, Aaralyn Miller, Aubrey Miller, Vicente Jimeno-Miller, and Agustine Jimeno-Miller.
