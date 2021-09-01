Cancel
Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

By Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert and England manager Gareth Southgate were among the winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday.

The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.

The event, which does not just honour men despite the name, returned to a physical format at London's Tate Modern gallery, following a virtual ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in "The Father", took the legend award while the icon prize went to "Borat" actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWWkR_0bkexGy300
Tate Modern is pictured during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021, in London, Britain September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

In sport, Team GB Olympians and Paralympics GB were recognised for their triumphs at the Tokyo Games with the outstanding achievement of the year award while Southgate, who led England to the Euro 2020 final, was named inspiration of the year. England lost the final to Italy on penalties.

"Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama "Line of Duty", won television actor of the year.

Leading man of the year went to "WandaVision" actor Paul Bettany while Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for "One Night in Miami ..." and "Peaky Blinders", won breakthrough actor of the year. Director Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year.

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.

Other winners on the night included fashion designer and environmental activist Vivienne Westwood, named game changer of the year. Designer of the year went to Brunello Cucinelli.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Related
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Rege-Jean Page wins big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Rege-Jean Page was among the winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. The ‘Bridgerton’ star won the Standout Performance of the Year trophy at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday (01.09.21) for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama. And speaking...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Piers Morgan Sits Through Prince Harry Vaccine Speech at GQ Awards

Piers Morgan, who was on Wednesday cleared by a British media watchdog over comments he made calling into question Meghan Markle’s account of her suffering at the hands of the British royal family, came face to virtual face with her husband, Prince Harry, last night at British GQ’s Men of the Year awards in London. Harry beamed into the awards from California to present an award to the British drugmaker AstraZeneca for its work on a coronavirus vaccine. In a speech, he blamed those who “peddle lies and fear” for vaccine hesitancy. The Sussexes have not commented on the ruling clearing Morgan.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Oxford Covid vaccine team awarded GQ hero award for Men of the Year

The team that engineered the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covidvaccine has been named winners of the Heroes of the Year award at GQ’s 24th annual Men of the Year awards.Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the jab that “offered hope to every corner of the globe” will be awarded the title during the ceremony on Wednesday night.It marks the first time GQ has had an award titled “Heroes of the Year” and the first time an award is going to a group. The magazine has previously honoured individual women in its awards, including Michaela Coel for Creative Icon...
UEFAvavel.com

Southgate vows team will do their best to keep fans interested in England

Gareth Southgate has said that it’s up to England to ‘play well and ensure continued support' of the national team on the back of their final appearance in Euro 2020. The England manager admitted that England face a fight to keep supporters interested amidst the return of the Premier League.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar dedicates GQ Men of the Year award to his mother who survived Covid

Adrian Dunbar has dedicated his GQ Men of the Year award to his 89-year-old mother who has beaten coronavirus.The Line of Duty star was named television actor of the year at the ceremony on Wednesday evening (1 September).Singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and England manager Gareth Southgate were also honoured at the awards alongside the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.Speaking on stage at the event, Dunbar thanked the BBC, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and his co-stars and “best mates” Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.He added: “But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Anthony Hopkins to receive Legend Award at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sir Anthony Hopkins is to receive The Legend Award at this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS. The 83-year-old actor will be presented with the special accolade at the magazine’s 24th annual awards ceremony this Wednesday (01.09.21). Hopkins is the cover star for the latest...
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
Behind Viral VideosBored Panda

22 “Culture Shocks” This Brit Experienced After Moving To The USA

Meet Brenden Guy, a British man living in Pennsylvania who’s been gaining popularity on social media for his fun and light-hearted culture shock videos. On his TikTok channel @brendenandellie, where he’s followed by 121.9k followers and counting, Brenden shares videos of himself in various American scenarios that surprised him the most.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Jane Birkin: My father, the secret agent

Every day this summer, Jane Birkin has taken a walk along the “treacherous” Brittany coast around which her father sailed by night during the Second World War. As a navigator in a clandestine naval unit, Lt-Cdr David Birkin’s job, she tells me, was “taking British spies across the Channel to France and bringing home stranded airmen and escaped POWs”.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Colette’s tempestuous summer of 1911, as described in 1973

The Observer Magazine of 28 January 1973 told the tale of the French novelist Colette’s tempestuous summer of 1911 and a chain of events so packed with melodrama that even she found them ‘too theatrical’, according to her biographer Margaret Crosland (‘Colette’s mad, hot July’). Between 1906 and 1912 Colette...

