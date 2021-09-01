Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

A message to students from Byron Hughes, dean of students

vt.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back! We are excited you are here and to reconnect with all of you as we start a new academic year. There is still so much we must figure out about living and learning together amid a pandemic, but I applaud you all for the steps you have taken for us to return to being in person again. The simple sights of students crossing the Drillfield, talking with each other outside of academic buildings, heading to McComas, or being out and about around Blacksburg have been a strong reminder of what is exciting about Virginia Tech.

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Blacksburg, VA
Education
City
Community, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy