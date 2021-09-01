A message to students from Byron Hughes, dean of students

Welcome back! We are excited you are here and to reconnect with all of you as we start a new academic year. There is still so much we must figure out about living and learning together amid a pandemic, but I applaud you all for the steps you have taken for us to return to being in person again. The simple sights of students crossing the Drillfield, talking with each other outside of academic buildings, heading to McComas, or being out and about around Blacksburg have been a strong reminder of what is exciting about Virginia Tech.