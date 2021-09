Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. One in six surveyed Australians now own cryptocurrency, with the value of their holdings totalling USD 8bn, according to Finder Consumer Sentiment Tracker’s data, operated by Qualtrics. This is an ongoing nationally representative survey of 1,000 Australians each month. The most popular cryptocurrency is bitcoin (BTC) with 9% of respondents currently owning it; 8% own ethereum (ETH), 5% own dogecoin (DOGE), and 4% own bitcoin cash (BCH). 35% of respondents claim that Bitcoin will eventually be transacted more widely than traditional currency.