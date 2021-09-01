Acme Stores Raising Funds for Project Self-Sufficiency
Project Self-Sufficiency to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Acme in September. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.hopatconglakeregionalnews.com
