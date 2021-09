2:47 p.m. Update: an email from Principal Miller says the lockdown will end around 3 p.m. We are ending our Lockdown in about 10-minutes. Everything went according to our protocols and the police were amazing. We had a few students indicate they had a firearm and were going to conduct a "school shooting". We identified the students and are working on next steps with police. I am going to hold an all school assembly at 3:00 to talk to our students and staff about what occurred and send everyone home on time.