It was a scary situation for some Gorham parents when their autistic daughter went missing, but a Game Warden and his K9 provided a happy ending. It's every parent's nightmare to have their child go missing. And when that child deals with autism, there could be added challenges, like not answering when their name is called. For one Gorham family, this frightening situation became reality when their 11-year-old daughter ran away from her house on Whispering Pines Lane, at around 4 PM Saturday. The family did a quick search and then called 911 for help when they were unable to locate her.