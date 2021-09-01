Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here Are the Most Unique Flows From Rappers Over the Last Five Years

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being a rapper has a lot of moving parts. As an artist, they have to sharpen their ear for beats, figure out what they want to rap about, piece together hooks sometimes and, most importantly, find out how they want to flow. The use of flow to deliver bars, from the rhythms to cadences, is the reason why certain rappers are able to stand out amongst the crowd. Having a great flow is the skill that can elevate an average rapper to a highly talented one. If they get lucky, they'll have other artists trying to emulate what they do, and spin it in a totally different way. Modern hip-hop has a lot of distinctive flows within it, including Ski Mask The Slump God, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Drake, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more.

kissfm969.com

Comments / 0

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Young Thug
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Jeezy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Rapper#The Last Five Years#Rap Star#Dj#Auto Tune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.
Entertainmentntdaily.com

A look at XXL Freshman Cyphers over the last 10 years

XXL Magazine has had a major influence in the rap genre through its annual list, known as the XXL Freshman Class. For those who don’t know, the list is a pairing of 10 or more rappers who are unknown, underground and/or considered potential superstars. While some big names have made their mark by being featured on the list, others haven’t had their claim to fame and become forgotten shortly after its debut.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Drake Drops 'Certified Lover Boy' Featuring JAY-Z, Lil Baby & More

Drake's Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. On Friday (September 3), the hip-hop titan dropped his sixth studio album via OVO Sound/Republic Records, and it hears the star recruit a standout roster of guests, including JAY-Z ("Love All"), Lil Baby ("Girls Want Girls"), Lil Durk and Giveon ("In The Bible") Travis Scott ("Fair Trade") and more. While she's not listed as a feature, Nicki Minaj also appears for a spoken-word cameo on "Papi’s Home." On the production front, Drizzy linked up with several creatives, including his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. The 21-song set comes after he used billboards throughout the country to tease the guests in their respective hometowns, as well as his lyrics from the collection.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Drake, Soulja Boy, Big30 and More – New Projects This Week

The week music heads have been waiting for his finally arrived. Today, there's new music from Drake, Soulja Boy, Big30 and much more. After months of teasing, Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has finally arrived. Drizzy first shared the final long-awaited release date this past Monday (Aug. 30), informing fans that new heat would be arriving at the end of the week. He captioned an Instagram post, which featured the album's artwork—12 pregnant women emojis of different nationalities—with: "CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3." Back in July, the 6 God revealed that the album was completed and also mixed. However, no information on the project's release was offered at that point. Last October, he announced that CLB would be coming out in January of this year, but later delayed the release due to surgery and rehabilitation, presumably in connection to a knee injury he shared online months before the album was put on hold. But alas, CLB is here.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Every Artist and Producer Who Worked on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album

It's been just about three long years since Drake released a full album, which was Scorpion in 2018. And although he offered The Best in the World Pack and Care Package in 2019, and also a mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, in 2020, fans were held over for some time, but it wasn't the same—pun intended. However, today (Sept. 3), the hunger pains have ceased as Drizzy has delivered his immensely anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.
Edison, NJthesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert is a Welcome Wedding Crasher

Lil Uzi Vert, one of the past few years’ breakout hip-hop stars, is often known for being the life of the party wherever he goes- and that includes weddings too, apparently. Earlier this week, the rapper took a break from hyping his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti to attend a wedding in Edison, New Jersey.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Rich Gang Has Returned With a New Track From Birdman and Young Thug

Rich Gang is back. The famous group’s return is marked by a new single with Birdman and Young Thug titled “Blue Emerald.” The upbeat track showcases Young Thug’s rap prowess as he slithers throughout the song’s verses with slippery melodies. The video showcases Young Thug and Birdman riding through a...
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesGenius

Why Hip-Hop Is Struggling To Accept Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” is making waves as it claims its second straight week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Nas, one of the few openly queer rappers, is celebrated for pushing the envelope in hip-hop but often faces backlash for events that have nothing to do with him. After DaBaby’s widely criticized homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, for example, rapper T.I. tried to draw parallels between DaBaby’s situation and Lil Nas X’s sense of self-expression.
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Uzi Vert Provides Update on ‘Pink Tape’ Project

Just two months after announcing its title on Twitter, Lil Uzi Vert has shared an update on his forthcoming project, The Pink Tape. During an appearance on the blue carpet for the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, Uzi spoke with HipHopDx about his fifth mixtape. “Well, it’s going...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Teaming Up With DJ Drama For 'Gangsta Grillz' Project 'What Would Big Do 2021'

DJ Drama is having a busy summer. After riding shotgun on Tyler, The Creator’s chart-topping album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and teasing an even more unexpected Gangsta Grillz collaboration with De La Soul (whose back catalog is finally coming to streaming this year), Barack O-Drama is joining forces with Fat Joe for a new Gangsta Grillz project.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

QUENTIN AHMAD DAGOD - N.O.A.H. Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records continues its onslaught of 2021 releases with Quentin Ahmad DaGod's N.O.A.H.. It was largely produced by Raphy, along with Skywlkr, Black Noi$e, and others, and it features fellow Bruiser Brigaders Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, J.U.S., and Fat Ray. The album puts a warped twist on '90s boom bap, and if you've been listening to the other Bruiser Brigade albums this year, you shouldn't miss this one.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Drake Breaks Spotify Record For Most Single Day Album Streams With ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy has officially broken the Spotify record for most streamed album in a single day. The project, released September 3, finds Drake displacing himself as the record holder. The rapper previously achieved the most streamed album in a single day record with his 2018 album Scorpion which racked up 132 million streams in its first day on the platform.
Celebritiesmycouriertribune.com

Ladies First! The most powerful female rappers in the world

Once upon a time, in a time not too long ago, the hip hop world was one which women rarely set foot inside. Now, with big names like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott, rap is finally becoming a lucrative career for women, and boy, are they killing it! These are the most influential female rappers on the planet…

Comments / 0

Community Policy