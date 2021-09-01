Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Paying for Three World Wars: The First, the Second, and COVID-19

illinoisstate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. George Hall of Brandeis University will present “Paying for Three World Wars: The First, the Second, and COVID-19” at noon on Wednesday, September 8, as part of the Fall 2021 International Seminar Series, “A New Normal in a Global Context.” Dr. Hall will be speaking in the Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center and participants have the option of attending in person or via a Zoom webinar live stream. The event is free, open to the public, and requires advance registration. All university COVID measures in effect at the time of the event will be followed. Those interested in the in-person events are encouraged to register early, as seating is limited.

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Normal, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Normal, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Normal, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Covid 19#Third World War#Gdp#Brandeis University#Covid#Oberlin College#The University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy