Dr. George Hall of Brandeis University will present “Paying for Three World Wars: The First, the Second, and COVID-19” at noon on Wednesday, September 8, as part of the Fall 2021 International Seminar Series, “A New Normal in a Global Context.” Dr. Hall will be speaking in the Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center and participants have the option of attending in person or via a Zoom webinar live stream. The event is free, open to the public, and requires advance registration. All university COVID measures in effect at the time of the event will be followed. Those interested in the in-person events are encouraged to register early, as seating is limited.