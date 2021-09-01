Beaverhead County Joining the National Moment of Remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11th
WHEREAS, the Beaverhead County Commissioners express their support of the United State’s Senate regarding coming together as a Nation and ceasing all work or other activity for a moment of remembrance beginning at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on September 11, 2021, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks committed against the United States on September 11, 2001; and.www.dillontribune.com
