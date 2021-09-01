Georgia Parents Tell Sen. Warnock Child Tax Credit Is Helping

An extra $300 a month gives Columbus mother Carnitra Cannon-Tillman a little breathing room. The 40-year-old was laid off from her job at Aflac during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing her household to one income. Her 2-year-old daughter, Cairo Tillman, has a speech delay and is in therapy twice a week. Some of the extra money the family receives from the expanded Child Tax Credit goes towards purchasing books and helping their little girl.