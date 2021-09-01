Celebrating Asian American Bakers in Chicagoland Via an Important Asian Holiday
Every year around the beginning of fall, Anna Desai’s father sends her a box of his homemade mooncakes. His grandfather was a baker in Vietnam, so he and his brothers learned to bake before they knew how to cook. After immigrating to St. Louis and opening a Chinese carryout restaurant, he started making the mooncakes for his friends and family, always ensuring that Desai received some in the mail even after she moved to Chicago for college.interactive.wttw.com
