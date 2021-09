Pauline M. Duke passed away on Aug. 19 in Tampa, Fla. She was 92 years old. She will now join her husband and two sons who preceded her dancing, playing golf and cards in heaven. She is survived by her son, Gary Duke; her three grandchildren: Angela Pearce, Michelle Nagel and Gary Duke Jr.; and her five great-grandchildren: Christian Pearce, Madalyn Pearce, Jarred Nagle, Jonathan Nagle and MacKenzie Nagle.