MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade woman accused of drowning her toddler and stabbing several members of her family has been charged. Police were called to Precious Bland’s home, at NW 99th Street and NW 30th Avenue, on August 23rd just before 9 p.m. Arriving officers were met by Bland’s husband who had stab wounds to his head and neck. He told them she had been agitated throughout the day, repeatedly screaming that Jesus was coming and we were all going to die from COVID. According to him, Bland, 38, said everyone needed to be baptized in the bathtub immediately. She then held...