Knox Chapter of Tri Kappa represented at State Convention
The Zeta Eta Chapter of Tri Kappa was in attendance at the 64th Annual State Convention from July 23rd – July 25th. The local chapter was represented by Rhonda Cavinder (delegate) and Colleen McCarthy (alternate). Both women stated they had an amazing time learning from other Tri Kappa members and hearing how other chapters do things differently. By spending the time learning and passing along information they hope to be able to use the knowledge they have received to push Zeta Eta Chapter into the future.wkvi.com
