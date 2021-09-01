Cancel
Marfa and Terlingua artists open exhibitions at the Texas Biennial

By Abbie Perrault
bigbendsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST TEXAS – The 2021 Texas Biennial officially opened Wednesday, and this year’s event, A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon, is more expansive than ever, filling art spaces in San Antonio and Houston and representing 51 artists who were born in Texas or now call it home. Two artists from West Texas were selected for this year’s art show: Xavier McFarlin from Marfa and Jarrod Beck from Terlingua are both exhibiting at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, and the biennial works are on display through January 2022.

