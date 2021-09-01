Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Pulmonary fibrosis: what you need to know

starsinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePF is caused by scars in the lungs. It’s essentially a buildup of fibrous connective tissues in the lungs. These scars then restrict the movement of oxygen into the bloodstream, causing breathing difficulties. This is when the PF has no known cause. It’s actually the most common type of PF.

www.starsinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulmonary Fibrosis#Asbestos#Lung Cancer#What You Need#Need To Know#Pf#Hrct#Mayo Clinic#American Lung Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Skin CareMedical News Today

What to know about parapsoriasis

Parapsoriasis is the collective name for a group of skin conditions that resemble psoriasis, but may behave or present differently. Parapsoriasis refers to a variety of inflammatory skin conditions that may have different causes. Because of this, there is no single definition for the term. Parapsoriasis is rare, and occurs...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about eczema in children

Eczema is a very common skin condition in infants and children and typically results in patches of dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. The first skin lesions may appear before infants are 6 months old, but eczema most commonly occurs before the age of 5 years. Eczema refers to a noncontagious...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID, Says New Study

If you've had COVID before, that doesn't mean you're automatically immune to it. But it could mean you get symptoms that last longer than a year, maybe a lifetime. This issue—called "Long COVID" or PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection)—was the focus of a big new study published yesterday in The Lancet. It's a problem that can happen to anyone—young or old. "The need to understand and respond to long COVID is increasingly pressing," said a The Lancet editorial about the study. "Symptoms such as," those found in the study, "could debilitate many millions of people globally." Read on for 9 of the symptoms mentioned in the study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthUS News and World Report

11 Things That Make Sleep Apnea Worse

Here's why sleep apnea is such a problem and what you can do to improve it. It's estimated that as many as 24 million adults in the U.S. have obstructive sleep apnea, and for the majority who suffer from the most common form of sleep-disordered breathing, it goes undiagnosed. Untreated,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID can worsen quickly at home. Here's when to call an ambulance

Most Australians diagnosed with COVID-19 recover at home, rather than in a quarantine facility or hospital. About 10% have required hospital treatment. However, a handful have had worsening symptoms, did not receive emergency care and died at home. There appear to have been two factors behind such COVID deaths at home: worry about the perceived costs and risks of seeking official health care; and the sudden onset of complications from a worsening infection. Here’s what to watch out for when symptoms worsen dramatically at home and when to call an ambulance. ...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Underlying Causes of Swollen Legs & What to Do

Have you noticed that your legs and feet are more swollen than usual? If so, there are many potential causes behind this uncomfortable health issue. If anything, figuring out what is behind the swelling can feel like a mystery. However, in most cases, two primary reasons behind this abnormal body change:
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy