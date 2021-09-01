Cancel
NBA

Clint Capela, Hawks agree to two-year, $46 million extension

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 22h
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ANALYSIS: Capela will be taken care of through the 2025 season with the new deal. Trae Young will have his lob partner and rim protector around for the forseeable future in "The A." The Hawks big man was an imposing force on the floor last season, averaging 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Between Young, John Collins and now Capela here for the long-term, Atlanta's core is stabilized and seemingly set to play together for a while.

Clint Capela
Trae Young
Adrian Wojnarowski
Atlanta Hawks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
