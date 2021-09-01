Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TerrAscend to Acquire Gage Cannabis

cannin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrAscend to Acquire Gage Cannabis — Establishes Leading Presence in Michigan, the Third Largest U.S. Cannabis Market. Combines Industry Leading Retail, Cultivation and Operations Teams Across 7 Cultivation Facilities and 23 Operational Retail Locations in 5 States. The Gage Brand, One of the Most Influential and Innovative in Michigan, to...

cannin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Cnw#Terrascend Corp#The Company#North American#Gage Growth Corp#Transaction#Premium Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessinvesting.com

M&A Activity Continues In Cannabis Sector, Including Latest Deal By TerrAscend

One trend that stands out in the cannabis sector in 2021 is the move towards mergers and acquisitions on both sides of the Canada-US border. The increase in M&A activity continues to be the story in the early days of September as well as the anticipation of US legalization of marijuana continues to tilt to the optimistic side.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. pot producer Terrascend to buy rival Gage Growth for $545 million

(Reuters) - Terrascend will buy Michigan-based rival Gage Growth Corp GAGE.CD, backed by prominent cannabis investor Jason Wild, for around $545 million, the U.S. pot producer said on Wednesday. Dealmaking in the U.S. cannabis industry has heated up this year as companies bank on Democrats’ promises to reform marijuana laws...
Businesscannin.com

Nutritional High Announces the Closing of the OutCo Labs Inc. Acquisition

Nutritional High Announces the Closing of the OutCo Labs Inc. Acquisition — Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) is pleased to announced that, further to the Company’s press releases dated June 21, 2021 and August 27, 2021, it has yesterday closed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the business of OutCo Labs Inc. (“OutCo”).
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

The Valens Company Continues Buying Spree – Acquires Verse Cannabis On Heels Of Citizen Stash Acquisition

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) announced Wednesday it has completed a transaction to acquire Verse Cannabis including all of the Verse intellectual property. This acquisition, and Valens' recently announced agreement to acquire Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp., positions Valens as a top-tier cannabis licensed producer in the Canadian industry by total provincial listings and market share.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.
California StateTrendHunter.com

Innovative cannabis packaging

The latest packaging innovation from the GPA Global Cannabis team is the BN-4, an eco-friendly cannabis pack manufactured in the US. Taking inspiration from the popular BN-1 and BN-2 pack styles, GPA have designed and developed a fully recyclable and child-resistant slider pack using FSC-certified paper stock. The BN-4 incorporates...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Spreads Word About Its Cannabis Operations, Announces LOI To Acquire Luxury Accessories Company Vessel Brand

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is a global cannabis production and distribution company that has created a premium house of brands that supplying its cannabis products for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, natural wellness, hemp textiles, and food and beverages, with a high-quality product at below-standard costs. Flora Growth’s primary regulatory licensed operations are...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To $3,300,000

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 15 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.22 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,300,000.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Announces Receipt Of GMC Authorization Permitting Cosmetic Product Manufacturing

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced that it has received Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certification from the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (“INVIMA”) authorizing the manufacture of cosmetics products. Effective immediately, the authorization allows Flora to offer cosmetic...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Sugarmade Snags Licenses For 3 New Cannabis Delivery Hubs In L.A.

California cannabis marketplace company Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC:SGMD) has signed a definitive agreement to obtain three non-storefront cannabis licenses in the Los Angeles area. Each license allows for three activities between retail delivery, manufacturing, distribution, transport-only and cultivation. The licenses were issued by the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation along...
Businesssgbonline.com

Sequential Brands Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings

Sequential Brands Group Inc. announced that it, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In June, reports arrived that Sequential Brands was close to reaching a deal with lenders to file for bankruptcy protection to divest...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Exclusive: LatAm Cannabis Co. Terraflos, Founded By Former Congressman, Closes $8M Seed Funding Round

Terraflos, a medical cannabis company founded by former Argentine congressman Facundo Garreton operating in Latin America, has closed a Seed funding round of $8 million led by FLA Ventures – a venture capital fund led by Sebastian Hochbaum, Facundo Belocopitt and Martín Szurman. MPE Investment, Glassford Investment and Yaax Capital also participated in the investment round.
Technologypymnts.com

Cannabis Digital Infrastructure Startup Jane Technologies Closes $100M Series C

Cannabis digital infrastructure startup Jane Technologies raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Honor Ventures, bringing its total funding to about $130 million. Additional participants in the fundraise included Third Point Ventures, Gotham Green Partners, L2 Ventures, Delta Emerald Ventures and Artemis Growth Partners. Headquartered in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The Cannabis Industry is Unionizing

Bay Area resident Zachary McDonnell Casciato was excited to tell his family of East Coast Teamsters that he was finally a “union guy.”. Casciato, 33, has been working with cannabis since he was 12 years old in what is now considered the ‘black market’ marijuana industry. He’s since worked in California’s legal cannabis industry as a budtender and delivery person before settling at the Blüm San Leandro dispensary, where he is currently a cash clerk and receptionist during the pandemic. This is his first union job.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

The Rise Of Debt Financing In The U.S. Cannabis Markets

As I look back to 2018, it is crazy to see that equity investments in the U.S. cannabis industry outpaced actual cannabis sales that year. Nationwide cannabis sales in 2018 were just shy of $10 billion while equity investments in the industry came in around $12 billion. Anyone who has been involved in or following the cannabis industry for a few years can recall announcement after announcement of various companies raising gobs of capital primarily based on projections and a nice logo. Unfortunately, 2018 and 2019 saw the majority of these investments squandered due to a variety of issues ranging from regulatory hurdles to compliance, to over taxation, over valuations, greedy management teams, and the list goes on. However, there was a silver lining here as the cream really began to rise to the top with high-quality operators beginning to emerge and something really wild started happening – a few businesses actually became profitable.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Fire & Flower Retailer Reaches California Cannabis Scene Via Licensing Affiliate American Acres, Big Plans Upon Fed Weed Legalization

Adult-use cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) confirmed Tuesday it has entered the California market through its strategic affiliate American Acres Manager, which has rebranded to “Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings.” Its first Fire & Flower branded store has opened in Palm Springs, California at 4810 E Camino Parocela.

Comments / 0

Community Policy