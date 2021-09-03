Manayunk floodwaters engulf vehicles, shut down Main Street to traffic

The Schuylkill River overtook the Manayunk section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The water picked up speed as the morning went on. More than a dozen parked cars could be seen disappearing in the floodwaters.

Businesses nearby were dealing with flooding. Crews at Zesty's Mediterranean Bar and Restaurant tried to pump water out of their basement.

Some residents living in apartments along Main Street became trapped and had to be rescued.

By sunset, car could be seen flipped in a muddy mess outside the Marriott Residence Inn.

Many spectators out surveying the damage Thursday night compared the destruction left behind to that of a battle scene.

"The water was the war here," said one resident.

Crews are continuing to pump out water from Vine Street Expressway Thursday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the Philadelphia region.

The Schuylkill River water levels are continuing to recede. The latest data showed the river dropping back below flood stage in the overnight hours.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flash flooding and destructive winds to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

The severe weather led to 16 tornado warnings Wednesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed at least seven tornadoes in South Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The storm is being blamed for four deaths. A woman was killed in Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania when a tree fell onto a home, authorities said. The storm also killed two others in Montgomery County and a man in Bucks County.