Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies fall behind early, score 5 in 9th to beat Rangers

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Wednesday afternoon. Rodgers doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow, the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Black
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Roku Tv#The Texas Rangers#Next#Denver Broncos#App#Roku#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv#9news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDenver Post

Rockies, behind Antonio Senzatala, beat NL East-leading Braves

The Rockies entered the final month of the season knowing they had a chance to hurt some contenders’ playoff chances. They did just that Friday night at Coors Field, defeating the Atlanta Braves, 4-3. The Braves (71-63) hold a 2 1/2 game lead over Philadelphia, which lost to Miami on Friday.
Arlington, TXhoustonmirror.com

Rangers look to youth as Rockies come to town

For the third time in six days, the Texas Rangers will hand the ball to a starting pitcher who is making his major-league debut. Perhaps promising prospect A.J. Alexy can help the Rangers end their recent struggles against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Arlington, Texas. Withseven players...
MLBsanantoniopost.com

Rockies capitalize on Rangers' four errors, rally for win

Brendan Rodgers homered and later hit a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. Connor Joe also had two hits and Jhoulys Chacin (3-1) worked two innings for the win. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left in the second inning due to a left hip impingement.
Arlington, TXPurple Row

Rangers 4, Rockies 3: Long balls lead to Rockies defeat

The Texas Rangers took the opening game of the series against the Colorado Rockies, despite hometown boy Trevor Story’s best efforts. The Rangers jumped on mistakes from Germán Márquez, and the Rockies were unable to close the gap late in the game against the Rangers bullpen. Márquez burned by the...
MLBchatsports.com

Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night. C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 135 thread: Huascar Ynoa vs Antonio Senzatela

Despite a grand slam from Charlie Blackmon, the Colorado Rockies fell to the Atlanta Braves 6-5 yesterday due to early pitching struggles from Chi Chi González and Yency Almonte. Today the Rockies will look to lean on Antonio Senzatela to keep the Braves in check and pull off a road win against the NL East leaders.
BaseballPurple Row

Which Ryan McMahon will we see in the final month?

After the first calendar month of the 2021 season, Ryan McMahon was on pace to hit 50 home runs this season. Yes, you read that right, 50! With four doubles to go along with his eight dingers in just under his first 100 plate appearances, McMahon was showing the ability to frequently drive the ball for power and was looking like he was finally primed for his breakout offensive season.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 7, Braves 6: Timely hitting propels Colorado to victory

The Colorado Rockies were able to provide enough offense to win their second straight game against the Atlanta Braves with a 7-6 victory. The first two runs scored in the game came in the top of the first inning after an error by CJ Cron. Two unearned runs would follow the error, putting the Rockies down two before taking an at-bat. Of course, things could have been worse if not for the amazing play by the should-be Gold Glove third basemen in the National League, Ryan McMahon.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Charlie Blackmon’s bat sizzles in home win over Atlanta

EditorsNote: Changes in summary in graph 4; “bunt” instead of “fly” in 6. Charlie Blackmon homered and had two hits, C.J. Cron also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in Denver on Saturday night. Tyler Kinley (3-2) pitched an inning of relief and Carlos Estevez...
MLBFOX Sports

Feltner expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-64, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-73, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) LINE: Rockies +160, Braves -187; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Atlanta will...
MLBThe Tribune

Charlie Blackmon stays hot, leads Rockies to win over Braves

That old Charlie Blackmon magic is back. The wooly right fielder stayed hot Saturday night, blasting a two-run homer and scoring two runs in the Rockies’ 7-6 win over Atlanta at Coors Field. The Rockies improved to 45-23 at the ballpark in LoDo, and as the Braves are discovering, it’s...
MLB9News

Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

DENVER — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven strong...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy