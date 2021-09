The player of the match is Tammy Beaumont, who made what turned out to be a definitive 97. She didn’t notice the tunes so must’ve been in some kind of zone, she says, and though it can be tough opening sometimes when you’re caught second ball at mid off, her and Wyatt were told that they’re backed and encouraged to get after it. She wants to become more consistent in future, not playing the anchor role but dictating the match.