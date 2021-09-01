SF Credit Brief: U.S. Structured Finance Issuance Totaled $57B In August, Rising 65% Year Over Year To $467B
U.S. structured finance new issuance totaled more than $57 billion in August 2021 across the industry's four major sectors: asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligation (CLO), and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). August's issuance brought these four sectors' year-to-date (YTD) total to $467 billion--an increase of over 65% from $283 billion a year ago. All four sectors are ahead of last year's issuance pace, with CLOs continuing to lead the way (with a 125% year-over-year increase).www.spglobal.com
