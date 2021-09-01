Protecting headwater streams: Field Day to focus on farmers
Practices that protect headwater streams is the focus of an ongoing study. A Field Day will invite famers to be part of that discussion. “Viable freshwater water ecosystems are essential to agricultural production. At the same time, agricultural production has some of the largest impacts on our freshwater systems,” said Dr. Joan Brehm, a researcher at Illinois State University and part of the team examining stream conversation with a grant from the Illinois Innovation Network.news.illinoisstate.edu
Comments / 0