Tarpon Bay Explorers Welcomes New Team Members

The St. Anthony Foundation has announced the retirement of a long-time board member, Dr. Karl Eischeid, and the addition of a new member, John Strautman. Eischeid, who is a local dentist, has served 12 years on the foundation board. This included six years as the Board President. Strautman, who was born and raised in Carroll and graduated from Kuemper in 1980, has played a key role in the design and development of hotel and resort projects around the globe. He was also involved in the development of several companies, including AutoNation, which has grown into the worlds’ largest automotive retailer. “We are happy to have John Strautman join our Foundation board of directors,” says St. Anthony President and CEO, Ed Smith. “John’s talent and expertise will be invaluable to our organization as we continue our mission to provide excellent healthcare in west central Iowa.” Currently, Strautman and his wife, Kate, split their time between south Florida and South Carolina and enjoy cycling, painting, fishing and assisting with training service dogs. Strautman is beginning a six-year term.